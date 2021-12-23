‘Cancer: My Journey in TimeChristmas, a time of creativity

I had an epiphany a few years ago about time. It goes something like this: Time is the most fickle mistress that a man could ever have. For years she’s always by your side-whispering sweet nothings into your ear. “I’ll be with you forever. You’ll never not have me in our life. I’ll always be here for whatever you want to accomplish.” Then one day you wake up, and she’s gone. And like cold water in the face, you realize you’ve been had. Not only is she not coming back, but because you listened to her, there are so many people you put off seeing. There are so many places you thought about going to. There are so many things you were going to do. And now, the sand in your hourglass is running out.

