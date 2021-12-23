ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Viewed Profiles of 2021: No. 9 Cole Edwards

By PBR Alabama Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterested in attending a PBR Alabama event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. 3B Cole Edwards (2023) is another sophomore that is leading the way offensively for a successful 7A Jaguars team. Standing out physically and not looking like a sophomore, Edwards boasts a strong, athletic 6-3, 195 pound frame....

