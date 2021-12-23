Most Viewed Profiles of 2021: No. 9 Cole Edwards

Coach Brad Wuensche and his Cooper Pirates look to return to the playoffs again after being District Champs in 2021. Coach Wuensche returns seven starters in 2022 and has confidence in his roster's experience overall. The Pirates will count on a strong Senior Class including two members of the All-State team in 2022 OF Kyle Lewis (Midland College Commit) and 2022 1B Kyler Jordan (Baylor Football Signee) as well as four members of the All District Team in 2022 RHP/INF Holt Gibson (Abilene Christian Signee), 2022 RHP Caden Cline (Midland College Commit), 2022 RHP/1B Will Qualia and 2022 MIF/RHP Jude Cook (Angelo State Commit) who earned District MVP honors. With this amount of experienced, quality players returning, look for the Pirates to make a run at another District Title and head into the playoffs with the ability to make some noise.

