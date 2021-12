You should always have a macro view in mind, no matter what time frame market speculator you may be. Bitcoin provides a macro perspective by showing time cycle alignments in a four-year cycle – meaning each four years, Bitcoin has so far produced new all-time new highs. Consequently, this statistical edge can be used as guideline when making trading decisions. While in a trading battle, larger cycles are easily overlooked. We find the best remedy to this dilemma is to trade multiple time frames to reduce overall risk.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO