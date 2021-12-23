I-40 eastbound traffic slowed due to vehicle fire in Mayflower

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Violence overnight has left two men dead and another person injured in Pine Bluff. 30-year-old Shamarrius “Mario” Henderson and 24-year-old Deondrick Clark are the victims. Police responded to the initial call just after 3:00 a.m. at an address in the 300 block of West 15th. Henderson was found in a car […]

PINE BLUFF, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO