Mayflower, AR

I-40 eastbound traffic slowed due to vehicle fire in Mayflower

By Chris Counts
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

MAYFLOWER, Ark. – A vehicle fire on Interstate 40, one mile east of Mayflower, has caused a delay for drivers Thursday afternoon.

Traffic has been pushed back to the Baker-Willis Parkway exit.

There has also been continued slowing for Westbound traffic as crews extinguish the blaze.

Video provided by Maggie Phillips

Two dead in Christmas morning shootings in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Violence overnight has left two men dead and another person injured in Pine Bluff. 30-year-old Shamarrius “Mario” Henderson and 24-year-old Deondrick Clark are the victims. Police responded to the initial call just after 3:00 a.m. at an address in the 300 block of West 15th. Henderson was found in a car […]
PINE BLUFF, AR
