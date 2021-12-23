Newly released renderings show what new stadium for Buffalo Bills could look like

Empire State Development has publicly released renderings for a future stadium for the Buffalo Bills from Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

In documents released Thursday afternoon on Empire State Development’s website, renderings were released for a potential stadium in downtown Buffalo, a new stadium in Orchard Park, and for possible renovations to the current Highmark Stadium.

Three of the four documents shared from Pegula Sports and Entertainment were from 2019 but shared visions for either a new stadium or for renovations to the current station.

In one of the presentations made by the Bills, a new stadium in Buffalo would take 92 months to complete, while a new stadium in Orchard Park would take 68 months to complete.

Additionally, the Bills say it would cost nearly $450 million more to create a new stadium in Buffalo than if they created a new stadium in Orchard Park.

The Bills also say renovations at Highmark Stadium could take between 51 and 92 months and cost between over $458 million to over $1.9 billion, however the Bills do not plan on rebuilding Highmark Stadium.

