Kate Winslet saw her pal Leonardo DiCaprio for first time in three years and "couldn't stop crying"

By Andrea Tuccillo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been feeling the pain of being separated from your friends during the pandemic, Kate Winslet is right there with you. In a new interview with The Guardian, the...

AOL Corp

Kate Winslet on missing 'close friend' Leonardo DiCaprio during pandemic: 'We're bonded for life'

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio privately reconnected in Los Angeles recently for the first time in three years — and it sounds like the reunion was emotional. The actors, who met filming 1997's Titanic and shared the screen again for 2008's Revolutionary Road, haven't seen each other due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Winslet, she "couldn't stop crying" when she hung out with her friend again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
