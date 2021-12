The FBI has joined the search for 3-year-old Lina Sadar Khil two days after she vanished from a playground in San Antonio, Texas. Police said Khil was last seen Monday afternoon when her mom left her for an unknown amount of time at a playground inside an apartment complex. Good Morning America reported Wednesday that federal agents have now joined the search for the girl, who, according to ABC News, is not believed to have been taken by another family member. Lina is described by police as wearing a black jacket, a red dress, and black shoes at the time of her disappearance on Monday. Police have urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to call SAPD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

