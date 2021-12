You can break a sweat and bust a gut laughing with Haddish, who is the newest guest coach for Supernatural's virtual reality fitness experience. If you have some fitness goals you’re looking to reach in 2022, let Tiffany Haddish help you attain them. The comedian, actress and producer has teamed up with Supernatural, the virtual reality fitness experience that can be found using the Meta Quest 2 headset, to be a guest coach for their workouts. The partnership comes as part of Supernatural’s This Year, Be You campaign that launches on January 1, 2022.

