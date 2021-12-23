ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Geneva School Board votes in special meeting to add back second School Resource Officer

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248LCW_0dUryibJ00

The Geneva School Board voted Wednesday to add a second School Resource Officer.

The Finger Lakes Times reports the officer will work five hours per day. The $34,000 cost will be paid for with grant money. The move comes in response to an increased number of fights in Geneva schools and complaints of students being mistreated because of race or sexual orientation.

Following a public hearing December 13th, the district unveiled a plan to deal with the problem, including training in what it calls “restorative practices and responsive classrooms.” The district will also add counseling services and an additional school psychologist. The district previously had a second SRO, but the position was dropped several years ago for budgetary reasons.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 1

Related
FingerLakes1.com

State announces COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday at Moravia Fire Department

In an effort to make more COVID-19 tests available in areas deemed “high need,” the state has announced a testing clinic will be coming to Moravia this week. Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday a clinic will be held at the Moravia Fire Department Wednesday. Appointments will be taken starting Monday. Hochul said “”By mobilizing testing sites throughout the state, we will make sure testing is more accessible and convenient for New Yorkers. We will continue to expand testing availability to every corner of the state, evaluating where more capacity and additional sites are needed soon.”
MORAVIA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

212 Seneca County kids gets bikes for Christmas in Seneca Meadows Christmas Bike Promise

212 kids in Seneca County got bikes for Christmas in the Seneca Meadows Christmas Bike Promise. According to a company news release:. Seneca Meadows announced today that 212 children in Seneca County will receive a bicycle for Christmas. Last Saturday the families entered a drive-through contactless loop at the main entrance of the Seneca Meadows facility with all social distancing and hygiene protocols in effect per local and state guidelines. Through partnerships with Seneca County House of Concern, Seneca County Head Start, Safe Harbors, Ovid Food Pantry, Lodi Library and the Waterloo VFW eligible children and families were selected to participate.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy