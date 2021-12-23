Geneva School Board votes in special meeting to add back second School Resource Officer

The Geneva School Board voted Wednesday to add a second School Resource Officer.

The Finger Lakes Times reports the officer will work five hours per day. The $34,000 cost will be paid for with grant money. The move comes in response to an increased number of fights in Geneva schools and complaints of students being mistreated because of race or sexual orientation.

Following a public hearing December 13th, the district unveiled a plan to deal with the problem, including training in what it calls “restorative practices and responsive classrooms.” The district will also add counseling services and an additional school psychologist. The district previously had a second SRO, but the position was dropped several years ago for budgetary reasons.

