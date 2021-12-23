ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tana Mongeau & Lil Xan Confirm They Are Back Together

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTana Mongeau and Lil Xan keep close while heading to dinner at BOA Steakhouse on Wednesday night (December 22) in West Hollywood, Calif. The exes were also seen sharing a kiss, while confirming that they are...

Life and Style Weekly

The Next Kylie Jenner? Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Reveals She’s Launching a Makeup Line

A mogul in the making? Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed she’s launching a makeup line!. “If you made a makeup line, I would literally buy every product x2,” one fan commented on a since-deleted TikTok on Tuesday, November 30. “I am, babe,” Alabama, 16, replied with several cute emojis. “Bama’s future: the [studio], a makeup line and big bands,” another fan wrote — and the teenager “liked it.”
ALABAMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Head Over Heels For Pete Davidson: He Likes Her Funny Makeup-Free Self

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is continuing to heat up as the couple spends more time together. Kim Kardashian has found herself “head over heels” for Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star has been dating the 28-year-old funnyman for several weeks now and their romance continues to blossom. A few sources spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and dished on the A-list duo’s chemistry.
BUENA PARK, CA
justjaredjr.com

Olivia Jade & Jacob Elordi Hang Out With Friends In Los Angeles

Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi are sparking dating rumors!. The 22-year-old beauty vlogger and recent DWTS contestant and the 24-year-old The Kissing Booth star were seen hanging out over the weekend with a couple of friends in Los Angeles. Daily Mail shared photos of the two, where they could be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cosmopolitan

The Kardashians Have Reportedly Canceled Their Annual Christmas Party

The Kardashians have canceled their annual celeb-packed Christmas party, according to a new report from TMZ. The party is usually a huge deal with guests like Chrissy Teigen, J.Lo, and Paris Hilton, not to mention performances from artists like John Legend and Sia. But sources tell the outlet that Kris Jenner and the rest of the family decided to "hold off on the elaborate bash" due to the "alarming rise of COVID cases in the area."
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jayda Cheaves on Whether She’d Get Back Together With Lil Baby

There might be a future for Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby, but it isn’t right now, at least according to Cheaves herself. The entrepreneur caught up with Hollywood Unlocked this week, as pointed out by HotNewHipHop, and when she was asked about the potential of a reunion between herself and the rapper, she set the record straight.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
Noah Cyrus
Kim Kardashian
Lil Xan
Paris Hilton
Tana Mongeau
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Allegedly Slept With Kylie Jenner Behind Travis Scott's Back, Says Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM

Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity has (once again...) opened up a can of worms for the Kardashian family. A woman named Maralee Nichols came forward a few days ago, claiming that she is the mother of one of Tristan's kids. This came as a shock to pop culture fanatics, who believed, alongside Khloé Kardashian, that the basketball star would finally be faithful to her. It turns out that apparently, he was unable to keep it in his pants again and, this time, he may have spread a massive family secret that Kylie Jenner, Drake, and plenty of others likely didn't want in the headlines.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Demi Moore, Bruce Willis Got Back Together, Planning Their Secret Wedding With Their Daughters

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are allegedly back together. And their daughters couldn’t be more thrilled because they are also planning to tie the knot again. In its Dec. 20 issue, New Idea claimed that Moore and Willis don’t want to waste any more time before they make things official again. So, they are planning to tie the knot on the actress’s ranch in Idaho.
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION

