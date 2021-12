Austin is a sweet and loving little boy. Once he warms up to you, he chases everything, laser lights, string toys and he will even play with your hair. All his siblings got their forever homes and his Christmas wish is to get one of his own. He is looking forward to seeing his own stocking hanging up and hopes there are laser lights and Temptations treats in it. To help give Austin a loving home for Christmas, please call HALO at 315-985-3738 or message them on Facebook. Visit their website at www.halorescue.net to see all of their kitties looking for homes and support them during the Staffworks Fund Save A Life Campaign!

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO