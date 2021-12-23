Massachusetts Reports 9,042 New COVID Cases, Another Single Day Record

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 9,042 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday, marking the second consecutive day that a record was set for most cases in a single day in the state. There were also 47 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 970,015. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,572.

There were 112,065 total new tests reported.

As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has also increased to 7.60%.

There are 1,632 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

There are also 362 patients currently in intensive care.