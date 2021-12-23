ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 10,000 At Massachusetts Schools Test Positive For COVID-19 In Last Week

 3 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) – There were 10,120 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Districts, collaboratives, and special education schools reported 8,576 cases among students and 1,544 among staff between December 16 and December 22.

That’s up from the 8,376 cases from last week’s report on December 16. Before Thanksgiving, cases were typically under 4,000 per week.

Here were the case numbers in the previous weeks between students and staff across the Commonwealth:

  • December 9-15: 8,376 cases (7,223 kids, 1,153 staff)
  • December 2-8: 7.984 cases (6,879 kids, 1,105 staff)
  • November 18-December 1: 9,909 cases (8,513 kids, 1,396 staff)
  • November 11-17: 3,815 cases (3,257 kids, 558 staff)
  • November 4-10: 3,021 cases (2,640 kids, 381 staff)
  • October 29-November 3: 3,963 cases (3,381 kids, 582 staff)

The state estimates there are about 920,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person this school year. This means the percent of students that reported having COVID is 0.93% and the percent of staff is 1.10%.

For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website .

