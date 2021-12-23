ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

‘I’m still in here’: Woman trapped in her mind after colonoscopy

By Nexstar Media Wire, Colleen Marshall
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDCEN_0dUryKbz00

"Help me. I am still in here and I still can't get out." That was the desperate plea for help -- not from a prisoner, but from a Central Ohio woman who was trapped inside her own mind.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonoscopy
Daily Mail

'My fit and healthy daughter would still be alive if she'd taken the vaccine': Heartbroken father tells of family's pain as pregnant young mother, 24, dies from brain haemorrhage weeks after contracting Covid

The devastated father of a 'fit and healthy' young mum who died suddenly while 29 weeks pregnant said doctors told him she would be alive today if she 'had taken the vaccine'. David Exley, 57, said his daughter Sadie, 24, had a 'hunky-dory' pregnancy and had no complications until she suddenly started suffering from migraines and chest pain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHON2

CrimeStoppers, HPD locate 21-year-old male visitor in Manoa area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) are thanking the public for their help in finding a 21-year-old visitor with a medical condition requiring daily medication. According to officials, Joshua Ochoa was found on Christmas day around 3 p.m. in the Manoa Area. He is now...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
KHON2

Hawaii Island’s Highway 19 is now open

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials have reopened Highway 19 on Hawai’i Island. The road was closed after a landslide near the Hilo side of the Honomu Intersection around 4:16 p.m.. At the time, the only alternate detour was Daniel K. Inouye because of a tree across Old Mamalahoa Hwy...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Police investigating missing Kubota Tractor on Hawai’i Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on the Big Island are investigating the theft of a Kubota tractor in Pepe’ekeo. The tractor was stolen from a property on Kaupakuea Homestead Road between Monday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 23 at 8 a.m. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Wet and cloudy weather continues for the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy and wet trade wind weather will persist overnight, with most showers favoring windward and mauka areas, periodically moving over leeward communities. Wet conditions and a chance of thunderstorms will continue across the Big Island into Wednesday, while some drying occurs elsewhere. Slightly weaker trade winds, with a typical pattern of mainly […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Sen. Schatz urges schools to adopt test-to-stay policy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is urging school administrators to adopt a policy known as test-to-stay. He reached out to the Department of Education and the Hawai’i Association of Independent Schools too. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Lanes blocked near LikeLike exit on H-1 Freeway, due to multiple-vehicle crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported a multiple-vehicle accident in Kalihi — westbound and eastbound, on H-1 Freeway near LikeLike exit. The accident happened around 6:21 a.m. on Dec. 21. Honolulu police are still investigating the scene. All motorists are advised to use alternate routes which include King Street and […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy