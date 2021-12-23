ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans activate A.J. Brown, COVID takes out another lineman

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QEAMD_0dUry3gt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Zjcr_0dUry3gt00

The banged-up Tennessee Titans will have their leading receiver back with A.J. Brown activated in time for Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Titans (9-5) also will be even thinner on the offensive line without Kendall Lamm, expected to replace left tackle Taylor Lewan in the starting lineup. Lamm is now on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Lewan's back is keeping him out, while left guard Rodger Saffold was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

That gives the Titans four players on the COVID-19 list, including receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and cornerback Elijah Molden.

Tennessee elevated offensive lineman Christian DiLauro from the practice squad, with offensive lineman Daniel Munyer and defensive lineman Kevin Strong COVID-19 elevations from the practice squad. Defensive back Chris Jackson also was activated off injured reserve.

Brown is the Titans' leading receiver with 46 catches for 615 yards with three touchdowns despite having missed four games, the last three on injured reserve. He hurt his chest when hit in a loss to Houston on Nov. 21.

The Titans also will have receiver Julio Jones available against the 49ers (8-6). Thursday night will be the first time Tennessee has had both Brown and Jones available since Nov. 7 when the Titans won on the road against the Rams.

———

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 0

Related
49erswebzone

Titans’ A.J. Brown defends body-slam of 49ers safety Jimmie Ward

A.J. Brown had himself a night on Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers. The Tennessee Titans wideout, fresh off injured reserve, went off on the Niners defense, hauling in 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. The San Francisco offense has a reputation of playing bully-ball against opponents. However,...
NFL
247Sports

Titans' A.J. Brown discusses return from injury after monster game against 49ers

In his first game since Nov. 21, A.J. Brown delivered for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. After coming off Injured Reserve, Brown was just happy to be back on the field. In the Titans’ 20-17 win over the 49ers, Brown did not look like he was playing his first game in over a month. All he did was haul in 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. He accounted for 69.4% of Ryan Tannehill’s passing yards in the game, and San Francisco’s defense simply had no answer for Brown.
NFL
NBC Sports

A.J. Brown missed football while he was injured, and the Titans missed him

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown had missed three straight games prior to Thursday night. He was glad to be back, and the Titans needed him. Brown caught a career-high 11 passes on Thursday night, gaining 145 yards and for 145 yards and scoring the fourth-quarter touchdown that gave the Titans their first lead of the game. Afterward he talked about how much he missed playing.
NFL
FanSided

Return of A.J. Brown A Major Boost For Tennessee Titans Title Hopes

A.J. Brown returned and made a big statement in the Tennessee Titans win. He should spark their title hopes. If there is any clarity in the NFL this season, it’s the lack of clarity in the AFC. The best team one week could look like a doormat the next. The AFC North is a carousel of hilarity. The Patriots were rolling until their defeat at the hands of Indianapolis, and the Bills have a loss to the Jaguars on the resume. The Titans look like world beaters one week (downing the Rams and recently, the 49ers) and then lose to the Jets or Texans the week after.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
Person
A. J. Brown
Person
Rodger Saffold
Person
Daniel Munyer
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Rams#49ers#American Football#Ap
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

487K+
Followers
123K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy