As the holiday season approaches, hospitals in Jefferson City are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, and an alarming increase in Influenza cases. There are about 20 people hospitalized at St. Mary’s Hospital with COVID. Capital Region Medical Center has 17 COVID patients. Dr. Lenora Adams with SSM Health says at the height of the pandemic, they would have around 40 patients in the hospital, but this current upward trend is still a concerning surge. And Adams says the numbers may not go down any time soon.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO