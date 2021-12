By Amaya Gayle Gregory Life simply is what it is, is what it is to you, is what it is to me. There is no one answer that will ever suffice, no words that come nigh to spelling it out. And yet, in this mind-boggling mind-bending experiential we call life, we play the ‘let’s define [...] The post The Six Words appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 9 DAYS AGO