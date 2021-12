Following the Petty GMS Motorsports announcement, there is just one charter left without a confirmed home for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Richard Petty Motorsports and GMS Racing confirmed earlier in the offseason that Richard Petty Motorsports have sold a majority interest to GMS Racing team owner Maury Gallagher ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO