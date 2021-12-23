ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This a capella group known for singing in stairwells now has a new Christmas album

By Audie Cornish
WFAE
WFAE
 3 days ago

KINGS RETURN: (Singing) Ave Maria. SHAPIRO: And singing in stairwells is exactly what they do. Of course, they post videos of it to social media. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KINGS RETURN: (Singing in Latin). SHAPIRO: That's J.E. McKissic, Jamall Williams, Vaughn Faison and Gabe Kunda with a rendition of...

