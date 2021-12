Martha Earnhardt, the mother of NASCAR Hall of Fame member Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and grandmother of another racing great, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., has died. She was 91 years old. According to a statement from Kelley Earnhardt-Miller, who is her granddaughter and also co-owns JR Motorsports with Earnhardt, Jr., Martha died on Christmas Day (Dec. 25.) "As we grieve her loss and begin to imagine life without our beloved 'Mawmaw,' we find solace in knowing she is at peace in eternal glory and in joyous reunion with her husband Ralph and sons Dale, Randy and Danny," the statement reads in an Instagram post.

