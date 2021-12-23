ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee mayor sworn in as ambassador to Luxembourg

By Rayos Syndication User
 3 days ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has been sworn in as U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg.

Barrett took the oath on Thursday at the federal courthouse in Milwaukee.

Barrett, a Democrat, resigned at 5 p.m. Wednesday after 17 years as mayor of Wisconsin’s largest city.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the resignation automatically elevates Common Council President Cavalier Johnson to mayor.

Johnson will serve out the remainder of Barrett’s term, which ends in 2024, and plans to run for the position.

Barrett said at a news conference that being mayor was the hardest and most rewarding job he’s had ever had.

