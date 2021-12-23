ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gary Lee Sampson, who killed 3 New England men, has died in federal prison

By Douglas Hook
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The notorious Gary Lee Sampson, who was sentenced to the death penalty in connection with a killing spree across New England has died. The 62-year-old was reported dead at the medical center for federal prisoners in Springfield, Missouri,...

MassLive.com

