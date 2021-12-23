ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Ski Report

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

Chestnut Mountain — Wed 7:41a machine groomed 10 - 18...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Santa Spotted On The Slopes At Loveland Ski Area

LOVELAND SKI AREA, Colo. (CBS4)– Before Santa took to the skies, he took to the slopes. He was spotted at Loveland Ski Area on the morning of Christmas Eve. (credit: Loveland Ski Area) He took a break from his busy Christmas schedule to take advantage of 15 inches of fresh snow on the mountain. The ski area said he’s been a pass holder at the hill since it opened in 1937 and they’re expecting him back on Saturday once all his deliveries have been made. (credit: Loveland Ski Area)
LOVELAND, CO
iheart.com

Skier Dead After Being 'Fully Buried' By Rocky Mountains Avalanche

A backcountry skier was found "fully buried" in an avalanche near Cameron Pass in the Rocky Mountains on Christmas Eve (December 24), marking Colorado's first avalanche death of the 2021-2022 avalanche season, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) confirmed via CNN. Investigators said the estimated 150-wide avalanche took place at...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski#Chestnut Mountain#Sat Sun#Snow Sports
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Wind-Driven Snow Will Cause Dangerous Mountain Travel Sunday

DENVER (CBS4) – Holiday travelers will have a tough time getting through the mountains of Colorado on Sunday as a new winter storm crosses the state. In addition to heavy snow this storm will bring a lot of wind. The combination of wind and snow may create white-out conditions at times, especially on higher and exposed mountain passes. Snow Squall Warnings will be possible in the mountains, especially during the afternoon hours. A snow squall warning means there is an imminent threat to travel across the warned area. It’s a similar concept to a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. CBS4 viewer Audra Streetman shared...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountains Measure Snow In Feet, Rare Christmas Eve Rain Possible In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Christmas arrived a day early for skiers and snowboarders in Colorado with more than foot of snow on Friday at many ski areas. No snow is expected in Denver but unusual rain showers are possible in the afternoon and early evening. A Winter Storm Warning continues through 11 a.m. Saturday for most mountain areas in the state. Additional snowfall from Friday morning through Saturday will average 6 to 12 inches for the mountains west of Vail Pass, Rabbit Ears Pass, Monarch Pass, and through the San Juan Mountains. For the mountains closer to Denver including Summit County and the...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Heavy Snow And Rare December Rain Winding Down

DENVER(CBS)-  After burying the mountains with feet of snow our pre-Christmas blast is beginning to wind down. The storm system is already moving into the mid-west. Credit: CBS4 So far, many amounts have ranged from 1 to 2 feet of snow and will probably be higher by Christmas Day. Credit: CBS4 A look at Aspen Highlands snow stake shows well over a foot of snow! Aspen Highlands Snow Stake/ Credit: Aspen Skiing Company The storm had just enough moisture to deliver some rain to the Denver metro area. According to National Weather Service records the last time Denver had rain on Christmas Eve with no official snow was in 1965! Credit: CBS4 Many areas at or above 6,000 feet had a few snow showers along with the rain. In places like Castle Rock, Parker, Franktown down to Monument hill. Credit: Bernie McClure Christmas Day is looking good for most of the state. There will be a little morning snow in the mountains with clear skies over the eastern plains. The mountains will get hit with another blast of snow starting Sunday. Along with a few sprinkles of rain over Denver. Credit: CBS4 Some spots may see 6 to 12 inches of snow by the end of the day on Monday. Credit: CBS4
COLORADO STATE
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Super maxi Black Jack leads battered Sydney-Hobart fleet

SYDNEY (AP) — Super maxi Black Jack was leading a much-reduced Sydney to Hobart race fleet on Monday after strong winds and high seas forced almost a quarter of the boats to retire. The storm forced 21 of the original 88 starters out of the race, and the other...
WORLD
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

NHL brings back taxi squads in effort to keep season going

The NHL is emerging from an extended holiday break with taxi squads and other roster revisions, a move made to guard against more disruptions to the season amid more players and coaches going into COVID-19 protocol Sunday. Each team will be allowed to have a taxi squad of up to...
NHL
NBC Sports

Daisuke Takahashi just misses Olympics in ice dance

Daisuke Takahashi, the first Japanese man to win an Olympic figure skating medal and world championship, just missed making it back to the Olympics in ice dance. Takahashi and partner Kana Muramoto finished second in the Japanese Championships on Saturday, 1.86 points behind Misato Komatsubara and Tim Koleto. Japan has one Olympic ice dance spot, and selectors went with the national champs over Muramoto and Takahashi, who had better recent international results.
THEATER & DANCE
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Good seats still available from Met Stadium looting in 1981

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sunday, Dec. 20, 1981, marked the end of an era for the Minnesota Vikings. After 21 seasons at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, the team played its final game there on that cold, blustery day before moving into the spanking new Metrodome in downtown Minneapolis.
NFL
The Independent

Versatile Vicky Wright revelling in securing ‘magical’ Winter Olympic debut

Versatile Vicky Wright revelled in securing a “magical” Winter Olympic debut but here she reveals the most daunting challenge facing her between now and Beijing – Christmas Dinner.Forfar curler Wright was officially selected in Team GB’s five-strong women’s curling team after helping Eve Muirhead’s Scottish rink secure a qualifying spot in the Netherlands this month. Wright, Muirhead, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff – all selected for the Games alongside alternate Mili Smith – racked up five consecutive triumphs to bounce back from a slow start and follow up November’s European hegemony in Lillehammer.Wright juggles her curling career alongside working as...
SPORTS
Cheddar News

NHL Not Going to Olympics Due to COVID-19 Surge

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be without some of hockey's biggest players. The NHL and the NHL Player's Association have agreed to not participate in the men's hockey tournament at the Games in Beijing next year. The league has been forced to postpone some games because of a rise in COVID-19 cases among players. Washington Post sports reporter Samantha Pell joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what this could mean for the Winter Olympics and the sport of hockey.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy