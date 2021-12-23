Ski Report

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The latest COVID-19 variant is upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers — but it didn’t do much damage to holiday shopping. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday because of staffing issues tied to COVID-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
LOVELAND SKI AREA, Colo. (CBS4)– Before Santa took to the skies, he took to the slopes. He was spotted at Loveland Ski Area on the morning of Christmas Eve. (credit: Loveland Ski Area)
He took a break from his busy Christmas schedule to take advantage of 15 inches of fresh snow on the mountain. The ski area said he’s been a pass holder at the hill since it opened in 1937 and they’re expecting him back on Saturday once all his deliveries have been made. (credit: Loveland Ski Area)
It’s beginning to look a lot like 2020 all over again for restaurants around Denver. In the thick of one of the busiest seasons of the year, some of the city’s top dining establishments have closed temporarily as employees test positive for COVID-19. State officials say the highly transmissible omicron variant has become widespread in Colorado as of Wednesday.
Dallas, Houston, and Oklahoma City brace to feel the warmest Christmas on record. Plus, one city will challenge a Christmas Day temperature record from 1889. So it’s safe to say Santa might work up a sweat when passing through these parts. This Christmas could be the warmest in more...
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – A flight tracking website reported Sunday that nearly 1,000 flights across the country were canceled on Christmas Day, and another 250 flights were canceled or delayed the following day. It didn’t take long to find some frustrated travelers at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Sunday, anxiously waiting to get […]
