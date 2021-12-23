Ski Report

LOVELAND SKI AREA, Colo. (CBS4)– Before Santa took to the skies, he took to the slopes. He was spotted at Loveland Ski Area on the morning of Christmas Eve. (credit: Loveland Ski Area) He took a break from his busy Christmas schedule to take advantage of 15 inches of fresh snow on the mountain. The ski area said he’s been a pass holder at the hill since it opened in 1937 and they’re expecting him back on Saturday once all his deliveries have been made. (credit: Loveland Ski Area)

