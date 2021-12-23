ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

1 killed in crash near Bank Street, Jefferson Avenue in New London

By Isabella Gentile
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VxDKa_0dUrvFo300

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died following a two-car crash in New London Thursday.

Around 11:36 a.m., the New London Emergency Communications Center received reports of a crash with injuries in the area of Bank Street and Jefferson Avenue. Police and fire department personnel responded to the scene.

Police said the driver of one of the vehicles was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment and was subsequently pronounced dead. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time until the next of kin is notified.

Bank Street was closed to thru traffic between Montauk Avenue and Ocean Avenue for a period of time but has since reopened.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to call the New London Police Department Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481 or text via the anonymous Tip411 system.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 3

