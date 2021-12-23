ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man confesses to confronting security guard, breaking into home while naked

By Sarah Doiron
 3 days ago

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Woonsocket man who reportedly approached a security guard and broke into a Cranston home while naked early Wednesday morning.

Cranston Police Major Todd Patalano said Paul Sawyer, 35, was taken into custody Thursday.

“The residents of Cranston can now rest easy that this matter is closed,” Patalano said.

Sawyer is accused of confronting a female security guard in a parking lot off of Plainfield Pike.

Patalano said Sawyer pulled into the lot in his red minivan and idled for about 20 minutes before getting out and walking towards the security guard’s car.

It wasn’t until he got out of his car that the guard realized he was completely naked, according to Patalano.

The guard immediately drove off, however, the man got back in his van and followed her out of the parking lot. Patalano said the woman called police, but responding officers weren’t able to track Sawyer down.

A couple of hours later, Patalano said Sawyer broke into a home on Gray Coach Lane, but was chased out by the homeowner.

Detectives were able to identify Sawyer after receiving a tip Wednesday night. Patalano said officers immediately went to Sawyer’s Woonsocket home to apprehend him, but he wasn’t there.

After locating and arresting him Thursday, Patalano said Sawyer confessed that he was the suspect in both incidents.

Patalano said Sawyer has two previous arrests in 2015 for indecent exposure in Smithfield.

Sawyer has been charged with one count of breaking and entering and two counts of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.

