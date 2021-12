A new fully electric vehicle called the RZ450e EV was just revealed by Lexus with nothing but a handful of images and no specific hardware details whatsoever. Despite the lack of details given by the company, we can glean some information from this first batch of photos. The RZ450e EV is clearly based on its siblings from Subaru and Toyota, the 2023 Subaru Solterra, and the 2023 Toyota bZ4X. That means even though Lexus offered no detail at all on its version of the fully electric crossover, we still have a very good idea of what lies under the skin.

