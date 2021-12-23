ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie Food Co-Op spreading holiday cheer with gingerbread store replica

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gbBlF_0dUrtzth00

A local grocery store has a special surprise for customers when they enter. It’s a replica of the store made in the form of a gingerbread house.

Erie Food Co-Op’s lead baker decided to spread the holiday cheer by making a gingerbread co-op.

Barnhart Transportation spreads holiday cheer to local families

The display was made by the lead baker Michaela and put together by the marketing and bakery department.

The Co-Op has received a positive reaction from the shoppers.

“The customers loved it. The customers loved to see that they are getting a representation of our staff. You know, we care about showing that we care about the Co-Op as much as they do when they come into the shop.” said Kendrick Tate, Marketing Outreach Specialist for the Erie Food Co-Op.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The display includes the big things as well as the small and meaningful things around the store that makes the Erie Food Co-Op what it is in the community.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Erie shoppers continue holiday rush the day after Christmas

The day after Christmas is usually a busy time for malls and retail stores. Shoppers in Erie took to the Millcreek Mall to partake in the continued holiday rush. The day after Christmas is typically a day where gifts are being returned or exchanged. December 26th was a bit different with shoppers doing more holiday […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Romolo’s Chocolates sees annual increase in sales during the holidays

One local chocolate shop has seen their annual increase in business around the holidays. The parking lot at Romolo’s Chocolates on West 8th Street was busy all week long as many families prepared for holiday gatherings purchasing sponge candy and other goods. The owner of Romolo’s said that transactions were as high as they were […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie residents choosing to shop local for the holiday season

Many Erie shoppers are buying presents from local small businesses this holiday season, according to the owner of Greengarden Place establishment. “It has absolutely been an amazing Christmas season for me. I’m so thankful and humbled by the amount of local shoppers that we have had and that are specifically coming in to shop local,” […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Cashier’s House holds pop-up shop event and tours

The Cashier’s House in Downtown Erie held a pop-up shop event on December 26th from noon until 6 p.m. This event featured two local small businesses She Vintage and Rabbit Three. The Cashier’s House also held tours for individuals that are interested in renting out space for use for their small business. The owners of […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Erie, PA
Lifestyle
Erie, PA
Sports
Erie, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Local bakeries extra busy as the holidays draw near

We are days away from Christmas and bakeries around the area are extremely busy trying to get all of their orders filled ahead of the holidays. Supplies such as boxes, shortening, Oreo crumbs, and cocoa have become extremely expensive in the past six months. At Icing on the Lake, they had to stop taking orders […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of December 24th-26th

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Victorian Holidays 2021 Visit the Hagen History Center during the Victorian Holidays beginning on November 14th. The Watson-Curtze Mansion will be decorated for the holidays and […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gingerbread#Weather#The Co Op#Food Drink#Erie Food Co Op#Barnhart Transportation#The Erie Food Co Op#Daily News#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Barnhart Transportation spreads holiday cheer to local families

One local trucking company is spreading holiday cheer to families in need ahead of the holiday season. Santa was on a different sleigh Thursday packing up a Barnhart Transportation semi truck full of presents to deliver to six local families. Barnhart employees have raised over $10,500 since October. The families were nominated by company drivers and […]
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
YourErie

Bayfront hotel offering curling and heated outdoor igloo option this winter

One Bayfront hotel is offering outdoor options and winter activities. The heated outdoor igloos return to the Sheraton Hotel on the Bayfront this winter. Visitors can reserve an igloo for an outdoor dining experience. They are offering curling this year, which includes an igloo for participants to stay warm. One Sheraton employee says they are […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Community supporting local sporting goods store during the holidays

The owner of one local sporting goods store says the community is showing their support this holiday season. The owner of Sports Obsession says between customers supporting the three regional NFL teams and the holidays approaching, business has been great this year. He says, recently, Buffalo Bills merchandise sales have been very much as merchandise […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Twin sisters take Christmas decorating to a whole new level

MINOT, N.D. (KX News) — While many people decorate their homes for Christmas, a pair of twin sisters who live in Minot take it above and beyond. Lorraine McLeod and Lorine Tallerino share their love of Christmas. Each year, they decorate the inside of their home with various holiday scenes. “It’s fun to set up,” […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YourErie

Fire breaks out at Country Fair Express on Buffalo Road

Fast acting fire fighters were able to extinguish a scary situation on December 26th. Around 3:30 p.m. a fire broke out in the parking lot of the Country Fair Express in the 4700 block of Buffalo Road. Crews on scene told us that a truck caught on fire which caused two nearby propane tanks to […]
ACCIDENTS
YourErie

Local pet adoption center weighs in on pet care this winter season

Pet care has become crucial this winter due to the decline in temperatures, especially for new owners. Pet care is crucial year round but especially for the winter. This information is important for owners that currently have pets or are looking to get one. “No exposure to cold temperatures. Even though animals have a fur […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy