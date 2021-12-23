Erie Food Co-Op spreading holiday cheer with gingerbread store replica
A local grocery store has a special surprise for customers when they enter. It’s a replica of the store made in the form of a gingerbread house.
Erie Food Co-Op’s lead baker decided to spread the holiday cheer by making a gingerbread co-op.Barnhart Transportation spreads holiday cheer to local families
The display was made by the lead baker Michaela and put together by the marketing and bakery department.
The Co-Op has received a positive reaction from the shoppers.
“The customers loved it. The customers loved to see that they are getting a representation of our staff. You know, we care about showing that we care about the Co-Op as much as they do when they come into the shop.” said Kendrick Tate, Marketing Outreach Specialist for the Erie Food Co-Op.
For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists
The display includes the big things as well as the small and meaningful things around the store that makes the Erie Food Co-Op what it is in the community.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
Comments / 0