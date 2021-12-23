Top of the cops: MADD honors Lima officer

Lima patrolman Justin Wireman displays his Top Cop certificate with help from Pam Styer, Mothers Against Drunk Driving community coordinator, during Thursday’s awards ceremony at Crime Victim Services. James Luksic | The Lima News

LIMA — Lima Police Department patrolman Justin Wireman was given the Top Cop Award during a formal ceremony hosted by Mothers Against Drunk Driving on Thursday morning.

The honoree, who works the overnight shift, credited his colleagues and described the recognition as bittersweet.

“I work with outstanding officers,” said Wireman, who has served on the LPD force since 2011. “I’m gracious about the award, but also hope for fewer (DUI and OVI) offenders.”

The event, which honored law enforcement officers from Allen, Hardin and Putnam counties, took place at Crime Victim Services on Elizabeth Street.

Wireman collared the most drivers who were Operating a Vehicle Impaired, under the influence of drugs or alcohol in 2020. In turn, he also racked up the most OVI convictions among those nabbed individuals. He said the process of arresting a drunken or high individual generally takes one hour from start to finish.

A Wapakoneta native, Wireman began his law-enforcement career in 2005.

The second-highest prize among Lima police officers went to Christian Martin. Additional awards were distributed to “top cops” at their respective agencies.

MADD’s tallies and voting for the 2020 awards were delayed due to limitations resulting from COVID-19. The organization has been distributing the rewards for a quarter century.

Pam Styer, MADD Community Action Team coordinator, presented Wireman with a certificate and a shirt emblazoned with his name.

Before the event, Styer explained why she takes MADD personally.

“My daughter and granddaughters were injured by a drunk driver 26 years ago,” said Styer, who joined MADD immediately thereafter. “It’s very important to me.”

As a grass-roots organization founded circa 1980 in California, MADD has upward of 2 million members in the U.S. The group has been a factor in passing more than 2,300 laws related to underage and anti-impaired driving, according to a December press release.

“We honor and recognize officers for keeping our roadways safe all the time, and especially for getting impaired drivers off the highways,” Styer said.

For more information about MADD, visit www.madd.org.