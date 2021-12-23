ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

An anonymous act of kindness for a family on the street in San Angelo on this day before Christmas Eve

By James Smith
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CY18D_0dUrtYGC00

SAN ANGELO, Texas – One man’s act of kindness helped a family in need on this day before Christmas Eve.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, said he saw the family asking for donations and wanted to help.

“They were asking for any type of donations, they were very religious, thanking God, and I didn’t have cash on me and I felt compelled to get something in their bellies,” the man said.

Last minute shoppers turn to local stores to get their final gifts

The man went to a nearby restaurant, bought the family a meal and then went back to give it to the mother, father and young daughter.

“Just talking to them, they were very grateful, thankful,” the man said.

The man shares why it is important to give to those in need.

“Shouldn’t have to wait until the holidays to do something to help other people,” the man said. “Where I’m from and where I live, a lot of people stand on the corner and take advantage of other people, but you can truly see that these people are hardly doing without. I just wanted to try and do something nice for them during the holidays.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 10

Misty Cunningham
3d ago

I have given this same family $60, my mom offered to fill up there gas tank and when she did the father said no they just needed the money that they had a full tank of gas. God bless this man for such a kind gesture, it's just so sad people take advantage of those of us with kind hearts and use their children to pull on the heart strings of people.

Reply(1)
13
heavenly garcia
2d ago

what street are they, I thought sin they have a child with them CPS would get involved

Reply
5
Related
KLST/KSAN

Holiday Travel Tips

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The rush home for the holidays is in full force this weekend causing traffic to be heavier than normal with more than 100 million people taking to the roads, that’s a third of the population. “We know that people are going to be out and about for the next couple of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Last minute shoppers turn to local stores to get their final gifts

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The rush is on with Christmas just two days away, last minute shoppers are turning to local stores to get their final gifts. Shipping deadlines have already passed for most major brands and because of that, in person shopping is the most effective. For San Angelo’s toy store, Specialties, Games, Toys […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Society
San Angelo, TX
Society
KLST/KSAN

Salvation Army of San Angelo serves nearly 400 families

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – The Salvation Army sent off donated toys to nearly 400 families Monday under the Angel Tree Project. Volunteers included servicemen and women from Goodfellow Air Force Base, Lions Club, Rotary Club and other community organizations. Roles ranged from adopting a child and fulfilling an entire family to helping […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Police Department participate in “Blue Santa” event

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department Officers and other organizations took part in this year’s “Blue Santa” event on Saturday, December 18th, according to a release from SAPD on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. In the release, 37 children attended this year’s event at Walmart and got the opportunity to shop for Christmas presents […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

List of businesses and restaurants that are open on Christmas Day

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Most offices and businesses will be closed for Christmas Day 2021 however a few restaurants and businesses will be open. Restaurants: Denny’s will be serving customers 24 hours a day. Starbucks will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, store hours may vary. McDonald’s, Golden Corral, and Buffalo Wild Wings will also be […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#On This Day#Weather#Charity#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KLST/KSAN

Preventing the spread of COVID-19 while gathering for the holidays

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Tom Green County Health Department has reported nearly 26 thousand total positive cases of COVID-19. This number is expected to grow over the holiday season while people get together for celebrations. COVID-19 can display as severe flu to mild allergy symptoms […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Charities
KLST/KSAN

“1883” looks to bring authenticity while filming in Guthrie, community members react to filming

GUTHRIE, Texas– In a town where horses graze the pasture, one coffee shop operates and the 6666 Ranch and Supply House exists, Hollywood magic happened for the filming of the “Yellowstone” prequel, “1883,” in Guthrie. For the last two weeks, some less-than-300 King County residents in the area adjusted to small-town living with actors, stunt […]
GUTHRIE, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Friday December 24th

Above average temperatures for this Christmas Eve, temperatures topped out in the mid 80s across most of the state. Those temperatures will continue to linger into the overnight hours as well with lows falling into the mid 50s. Cloudy skies but most of those clouds have been higher level clouds and didn’t have a great […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday December 25th

A new record high temperature in San Angelo, breaking the old record by 7 degrees. Temperatures topped out at 86 degrees in San Angelo well above the old record of 79 degrees set back in 1955. Skies have been mostly cloudy through most of the day, but they have been those upper level cirrus clouds, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy