Jefferson City, MO

Day Before Xmas Eve State Commission Approves Ameren Missoouri to Raise Electric/Gas Rates

mymoinfo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA transformer being struck by lightening. (Jefferson City) Utility bills are going up for more than a million...

www.mymoinfo.com

Comments / 39

Gigi Lisa
2d ago

if you voted for Biden, you deserve every damned tax hike you get, and then some. keep voting in that free money, all is free to those in this administration

Reply(11)
19
Stephen Boltinghouse
2d ago

Sure looks like a lot of liberals commenting on here. I guess they can't understand the difference when America is an energy exporter versus an importer. Republicans are not the ones engaging in a war on clean coal.

Reply(1)
10
Jennifer Lorene Winsatt
1d ago

My dad worked for Missouri Public Service, which became Utilicorp and was bought out by KCPL. He worked there for 20 years until 2006. This is NOT the feds, nor is it the Republican party that raised the prices. Stop being foolish.....it is a Missouri utility COMMISSION that shoves this stuff through. Period

Reply
4
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

