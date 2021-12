The beauty of Horizon Zero Dawn's world is simply stunning and the journey that Aloy embarks upon to stop the extinction of humans and understand who she is takes us to what remains of Arizona, Colorado, Montana and Utah. As nature erodes skyscrapers, stadiums, statues and more, it's one of those places that you wish you could explore for real - the terror of being hunted by enormous robot crocodiles notwithstanding. So this virtual reality mod for the game has knocked our socks off and then some, putting the player straight into Aloy's shoes and this incredible yet desolate future.

