Beartracks Bridge construction to pause for Christmas, New Years

Crews working on the new Beartracks Bridge in downtown Missoula will be taking some time off over the holidays.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is pausing construction on the span between Friday, Dec. 24 to Sunday, Dec. 26 and again from Friday, Dec. 30 to Sunday, Jan. 2.

Drivers are being asked to follow all posted signs, reduce speeds through the work zone, and be mindful of changing roadway conditions. Additionally, drivers are encouraged to plan their holiday travel ahead of time.

“Our crews will be home with their families for the holidays, but we encourage drivers to remember that the bridge is still a construction site. Speed and weight restrictions remain in place,” District Administrator, Bob Vosen, said.

The public is encouraged to sign up for updates and ask questions via the project hotline at (406) 207-4484. The hotline is active weekdays between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional information about the Higgins Avenue Bridge Rehabilitation project can be found here .