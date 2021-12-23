ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live updates: Australia state has 2nd day of high caseload

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY — Australia’s New South Wales state is reporting more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the second straight day as the state and federal governments roll out measures meant to curb the spread of the virus. The Federal health minister also said experts...

WOKV

Live updates: New Hampshire sets 2nd 'booster blitz' day

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire’s governor has announced another “booster blitz” for Jan. 8, aiming to give out about 10,000 coronavirus vaccine shots. The first one was held Dec. 11. Gov. Chris Sununu also said Thursday that New Hampshire plans to increase the number of walk-in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBOC

Live updates: S Korea has new daily high for COVID-19 deaths

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has set a new record for daily COVID-19 deaths as it struggles to resolve a shortage of hospital beds amid weeks of surging cases. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Thursday that 109 people died in the latest 24-hour period. That raised the country’s total number of pandemic fatalities to 5,015.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

The CDC Added 8 New Countries To Its 'Avoid Travel' List, Including Spain

On December 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it added eight new countries to its Level 4 avoid travel list. Level 4 is the most severe level of the CDC's categories, and it means that 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people have been reported. This...
TRAVEL
The Week

South Africa's ferocious Omicron wave already appears to be 'past the peak,' medical experts say

In South Africa, the Omicron coronavirus variant that roared in like a lion in mid-November appears to be going out like a lamb a month later. The country reported a record-high 27,000 new COVID-19 cases last Thursday, almost all of them the Omicron strain, but that number dropped to 15,424 on Tuesday, The Associated Press reports. And in Omicron epicenter Gauteng province, "the decrease started earlier and has continued," offering "one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that Omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Where in the US is the Omicron variant and how quickly is it spreading?

It’s been only a month since South Africa first reported the discovery of the Omicron variant of coronavirus to the World Health Organisation (WHO) but the new strain has already had a huge impact around the world.The latest form of the disease, which is still being studied by scientists, has prompted travel bans, calls for renewed mask mandates and efforts from public health authorities in more than 89 countries where it has been detected to try and stop the variant from spreading further.The first US case of Omicron was announced on 1 December, from an individual who had travelled...
PUBLIC HEALTH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: For second day in a row, Florida sets record for most new cases of the pandemic

Florida’s omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge continued over the Christmas holiday as the state reported 32,850 new cases Saturday, breaking the record for daily cases set just one day before, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The 7-day average for new cases is 21,125 as of Saturday, passing 20,000 for the first time since the peak of the summer surge caused by the delta ...
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 18.5 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to North Carolina. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 53 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of December 21, 606,309,295 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 184.7% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
