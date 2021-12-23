ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon Settles With Labor Board, Making It Easier For Workers To Organize

By Ailan Evans
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon reached a nationwide settlement with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) late Wednesday, making it easier for Amazon employees to form a union. The agreement obligates Amazon to email its warehouse workers of their legal rights to organize, as well as post notices of workers’ rights in multiple visible places...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
stockxpo.com

Amazon Reaches Federal Settlement Allowing Workers More Leeway to Organize

Amazon.com Inc. has reached a settlement with the National Labor Relations Board to make it easier for its employees to organize at work, a step that comes as its workers in some areas continue to push for unionization. Under the agreement, which was approved by both parties Wednesday, Amazon will...
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

Amazon Employees Walk Off Job, State the Company Cut Break Times Because the Epidemic Is ‘Supposedly’ Over

Dozens of Amazon personnel at two Chicago-area services walked off the job for the duration of the ultimate stretch of excursion deliveries on Wednesday, citing the company’s shortened destroy instances and unwillingness to amplify wages. According to the Chicago Tribune, the walkouts at Amazon’s transport facilities in Gage Park...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Amazon settles over worker organizing; COVID test demand spikes

Around the holidays, Amazon warehouse workers typically handle lots of gifts. But this year, they received a present of their own. Amazon announced Thursday that it reached an agreement with the National Labor Relations Board to give its workers more freedom to organize without fear of retaliation. The e-commerce giant, which says it employs 9,000 people in Missouri, has been under pressure to recognize worker rights recently. Elsewhere in workforce news, Thursday’s weekly report of U.S. unemployment claims came in at a low 205,000. The tally is one of the lowest since COVID-19 first hit, and it signals that the omicron variant has not yet taken a significant toll on employment numbers. Plus, as Americans gather for the holidays amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, demand for testing has shot through the roof. For Missourians in search of testing, officials advise checking appointment openings earlier in the morning, when slots first open up, or trying to track down at-home test kits.
MISSOURI STATE
Business Insider

How much Rivian, Tesla, and Uber pay their employees

The war for talent between transportation tech companies has no end in sight. Competitive compensation is one of the key tools each has for luring workers. Federal data gives a look at how much each pays for a variety of positions. The war for talent between transportation technology companies is...
BUSINESS
Fortune

A $4 billion U.S. company went remote, and says staff can work from home forever

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amid an ongoing pandemic and the emerging Omicron variant, many large U.S. companies are second-guessing their return-to-work dates, either moving them back yet again, or admitting they don’t know when workers should expect to come back to the office.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Amazon will remind workers about their rights following an NLRB deal

The tussle between Amazon and the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has taken another turn after the company reached a nationwide settlement with the agency. Amazon has agreed to remind current and former workers across the US about their labor rights on notices posted in workplaces, and on the mobile app and website for workers. Amazon will also send a copy of the notice to email addresses it has on file for any employee who worked at its facilities between March 22nd and December 22nd.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Rights#Staten Island#Labor Board#Nlrb#The Wall Street Journal
The Skanner News

In 2021, Organized Labor is Again Flexing its Muscles

Jobs. Racial justice. Workplace safety. Equity. These issues, front and center in the minds of millions of Americans for years, were deeply intensified by the pandemic of 2020 and 2021. As the pandemic took full effect, devastating job losses hit minority workers and their families especially hard and the critical role of health and safety protections were never more clearly at the forefront of our conversations than during this terrible pandemic.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
newhope.com

[email protected]: Amazon, NLRB settle on organizing | Vertical farms not growing | A look at food labor

Online retail giant Amazon has reached an agreement with the National Labor Relations Board to allow its employees to organize without retribution from the company, according to The Associated Press. Amazon is required to reach out to former and current warehouse workers to notify them of their rights. If the labor board learns that Amazon violated the agreement, NLRB can sue without going through administrative hearings first. Amazon employs 750,000 nationwide.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WGN News

Amazon workers at 2 Chicago area facilities walk off job

CHICAGO — Amazon workers at two Chicago area facilities walked off the job to demand better working conditions. The walkouts began early Wednesday morning at the facilities in Cicero and Gage Park. It is the first ever multi-site work stoppage at Amazon in the US. Workers delivered a petition to Amazon management asking for increased staff and […]
CHICAGO, IL
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

72K+
Followers
36K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy