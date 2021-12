A Broward County man faces federal charges after he sought to hire a Coral Springs resident and business owner to carry out a contract killing, federal authorities said. Ryan Hadeed, 43, of Pembroke Pines, wanted to pay for the murder of his former girlfriend’s new love interest, according to federal prosecutors. So he allegedly sent the would-be hitman a letter that said: “I need someone eliminated. I’ve been told you can arrange that. $10,000, all in cash and upfront. Person located in Tampa.”

