Worcester, MA

Police searching for 14-year-old from Worcester

By Boston25News.com Staff
 3 days ago
Missing teen in Worcester

WORCESTER — Worcester Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Officials said Friday, 14-year-old Danaya Smith went missing. She was last seen in the area of Elm Park, but police did not say when she went missing.

Smith is described as being about 5′5. Police say she was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants, and a red Champion T-shirt.

The Worcester Police Department asked anyone with information to call 911.

Comments

NthGbsn30
2d ago

Question: WHERE is the Amber Alert? WHERE is the Worcester Police Department alerts via calls, texts & emails like they did for the adult dementia man earlier this week????

3
Luisdelko Ortiz
3d ago

Sad to know this girl is missing, but we have to have faith in God that she comes home safely

4
