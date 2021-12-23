Police searching for 14-year-old from Worcester

Missing teen in Worcester

WORCESTER — Worcester Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Officials said Friday, 14-year-old Danaya Smith went missing. She was last seen in the area of Elm Park, but police did not say when she went missing.

Smith is described as being about 5′5. Police say she was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants, and a red Champion T-shirt.

The Worcester Police Department asked anyone with information to call 911.

