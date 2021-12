It really wasn’t that long ago that we used film processing services to develop our hardcopy photographs. It was time-consuming and a hassle. The idea of dropping off film to a photography lab is pretty much obsolete these days as we now use our mobile devices to take and share our images electronically. That’s all good, but we also have new immersive technologies like 360° spherical images, VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) available too.

