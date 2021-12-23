ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal judge: At least two Public Service Commission districts are ‘presumptively unconstitutional’ due to uneven population growth.

By Amanda Eggert
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
 3 days ago
A federal judge issued an order yesterday blocking the state’s top election official from certifying candidates running for the Public Service Commission until the constitutionality of the commission’s district map has been evaluated. The Public Service Commission regulates companies that provide energy, garbage and water service to...

ravallirepublic.com

Judge concludes PSC districts are likely unconstitutional

Montana’s Public Service Commission districts, which have not been reapportioned in two decades, are likely unconstitutional, a federal judge has concluded. In an order issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy concluded that voters challenging the constitutionality of the districts were “likely — though not certain” to succeed in their lawsuit to have the districts redrawn before the 2022 election.
Montana Free Press

Montana Free Press

Community Policy