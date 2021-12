There’s something a bit magical about the countdown to a new year. However, young children usually miss out on that excitement and anticipation due to bed time. The Fort Morgan Children’s Library is providing a taste of the fun with a program planned for Dec. 29. Children’s Librarian LynnDee Koehler has organized a Kids’ New Year’s Noon Celebration. At this event kids will participate in a countdown to noon (instead of midnight). A story, crafts and snacks also will be included.

