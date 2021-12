The Miami Dolphins are traveling to Casaers Superdome for their Week 16 battle with the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. New Orleans is expected to go into this game without their top three quarterbacks, as Jameis Winston is out for the season and Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are on the reserve/COVID list. This would leave rookie Ian Book to make his first career start against Miami.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO