Body In mid-May of 2019, we were forced to close the Chikaskia River bridge due to erosion of the west bound lane caused by the two-record crestings of the river. In May of 2015, the newly opened overflow bridge sustained considerable scouring (erosion) under the bridge. This was repaired with minable closure of the road but has been an ongoing scouring issue even more so with the flood of 2019. Some say it was a mistake to build this bridge and even contributed to the current closure. If that was the case, then we try to learn from our mistakes.

