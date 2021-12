Barton County may receive federal disaster assistance once all of the damage from last week's wind storm is calculated. At Tuesday's County Commission meeting, Commissioner Kirby Krier commended the county's Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller for requesting an emergency disaster declaration before the storm hit. That declaration was passed by the Commission the morning of the storm. When all the damage is added up, Krier said he thinks the county may qualify for funds from FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO