Fight leads to shooting in Target parking lot on Ambassador Caffery

By Dionne Johnson
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Two people were involved in a fight in the parking lot of the Target store on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette.

Police said just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a fight in progress and while enroute learned that shots had been fired.

Sgt. Robin Green said she hadn’t been informed of the reason for the fight.

She said, so far, there are no victims and no suspects.

Officers will review video footage, she said.

No one inside the Target store was injured.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) There is a heavy police presence in the parking lot of the Target store on Ambassador Caffery Parkway after shots were fired in broad daylight.

According to Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Greene, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Ambassador Caffery.

She said details are limited at this time.

People in the parking lot said they heard at least 7-8 shots and ducked for cover or ran back into the store.

Sgt. Green said police so far have not located a victim or victims.

She said the investigation is ongoing.

Target is opened and no one inside the store was injured.

