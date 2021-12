The club has been in full holiday mode kicking off with our Santa Brunch event at the beginning of the month! Upon arrival, families were invited to take a picture with Santa inside of a giant snow globe outside. Inside, the Stewart Manor Country Club provided us with a delicious brunch spread and provided us with a perfect venue for music, entertainment, more pictures with Santa by the fireplace, and even a s’mores station! Thank you to all who joined us to help kick off the Christmas season. Special thanks to Stewart Manor Country club and Party Express Entertainment for making it a truly magical and memorable event!

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO