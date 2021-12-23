Donation presented during open house

The Orange Economic Development Corporation (OEDC) presented the Orange Volunteer Fire Department with a donation of $2,500 on December 9th from the proceeds received at the OEDC’s Annual Golf Tournament. The organization teamed up with the fire department at the tournament that took place on September 27, 2021. Chief Vaughan Dumas accepted the donation, which will contribute to purchasing a gear extractor washing machine–used to wash the carcinogens from firefighter’s turnout gear. The machine has not been replaced since 1999 and is much needed. The OEDC is excited to continue its partnership with the Fire Department at its next tournament, scheduled for September 13, 2022. Pictured from left to right: Paul Gehr (OEDC Treasurer), Debbie Clancy (OEDC President), Chief Vaughan Dumas, Mike Latella (OEDC Board Member), and Roy Cuzzocreo (OEDC Board Member).

ORANGE, CT ・ 10 DAYS AGO