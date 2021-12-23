ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer rumours: Ziyech, Camavinga, Dembele, Dest, Cavani

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan hope to sign Chelsea and Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 28. (Calciomercato - in Italian) Liverpool are eyeing a move for Real Madrid and France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 19. (El Nacional - in French) Newcastle United have made contact with the representatives of Barcelona and France forward Ousmane...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Crystal Palace fail in bid to get Tottenham clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Crystal Palace failed in their attempt to get Boxing Day’s visit to Tottenham called off due to coronavirus.Palace were in discussions with the Premier League on Christmas Day about postponing their trip across the capital following a number of new positive cases, which include boss Patrick Vieira but the PA news agency understands the league was dissatisfied with the late application.Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira will not be present at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he begins a period of self-isolation following his positive result, with assistant manager Osian Roberts taking charge.We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: City to rival Barca for Haaland

Corinthians are stepping up their chase of Edinson Cavani, as the Manchester United man nears an Old Trafford exit, per Sport. The striker has been linked with a move to Camp Nou, among other places, but the Brazilian outfit remain keen to take him to South America. They say that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is happy at Spurs and praises striker’s attitude

Antonio Conte believes Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and is firmly on board with the club’s project.The England captain was heavily linked with a transfer to Manchester City this summer but his efforts to push through a move failed to come to fruition and look to have contributed towards a below-par first half of the season for the forward.Kane struggled for goals under Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked in November and replaced by Conte, and even now the striker has only scored nine times for Spurs in all competitions this term.Yet a second goal in the Premier League this campaign and improved display on Sunday against Liverpool showed green shoots...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte circumspect over Hugo Lloris future but hails his Spurs standing

Antonio Conte is unable to give any assurances over Hugo Lloris’ future but knows the Tottenham captain will never be a problem for the club.The World Cup winner is approaching a decade at Spurs after he first moved to the north London outfit from Lyon in 2012 but only has six months left on his current deal.Lloris will celebrate his 35th birthday on Boxing Day and is expected to line up in goal against Crystal Palace after being one of the team’s most consistent performers this season.Asked if he was concerned about his goalkeeper’s contract situation, Conte said: “Hugo is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal 'to beat Juve to Vlahovic'

Arsenal 'to beat Juve to Vlahovic' (Il Messaggero) Spurs manager Antonio Conte has refused to guarantee the future of captain Hugo Lloris. The 34-year-old goalkeeper's contract expires at the end of the season, and Conte said he currently has other transfer priorities. He told a press conference yesterday: "For sure...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira to miss Crystal Palace’s trip to Tottenham after testing positive for Covid-19

Patrick Vieira will miss Crystal Palace’s trip to Tottenham on Boxing Day after testing positive for Covid-19. Palace are believed to have asked the Premier League to postpone the fixture after an undisclosed number of positive tests were recorded within the first-team setup, including Vieira’s, however, the game is set to go ahead after further testing on Sunday morning. Vieira will now need to isolate for at least seven days, meaning he will be absent from the touchline this afternoon as well as for fixtures against Norwich City and West Ham. “We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today’s match against Spurs,” Palace said in a statement. “Assistant manager Osian Roberts will deputise for Vieira for today’s match.”Viera is the latest Premier League manager to test positive for Covid-19, with Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard also in isolation as his side host Chelsea this afternoon. Three of the Premier League’s Boxing Day fixtures - Burnley vs Everton, Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolves vs Watford - have already been postponed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial wants to ‘go somewhere else’, Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick confirms

Anthony Martial has told Manchester United he wants to leave.The France forward has become a fringe figure at Old Trafford, making just two Premier League starts this season and only four in all competitions.“We spoke at length on Wednesday,” said interim United manager Ralf Rangnick, revealing the 26-year-old’s desire to quit Old Trafford.“He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.“I think in a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it’s also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Chelsea transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Chelsea transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 January window. Chelsea are considering a £30m move for Barcelona full back Sergino Dest (Daily Express, December 23). Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants to bring in PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe to replace Antonio Rudiger at Stamford Bridge,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Harry Kane continues to pack a punch on Boxing Day

Harry Kane’s opener against Crystal Palace saw him match Robbie Fowler’s Premier League record for goals on Boxing Day.The Tottenham striker has never failed to score in a fixture on December 26 and took his tally to nine in six games.That matched the tally of former Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester City man Robbie Fowler and here, the PA news agency looks at Kane’s Boxing Day matches.2014: Leicester 1 Tottenham 22014: Leicester 1 Tottenham 2 (Kane 1)2015: Tottenham 3 Norwich 0 (Kane 2)2017: Tottenham 5 Southampton 2 (Kane 3)2018: Tottenham 5 Bournemouth 0 (Kane 1)2019: Tottenham 2 Brighton 1 (Kane 1)2021:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold says he would sign Kevin De Bruyne and Son Heung-min in January if he were Reds manager... as star right back describes pair as 'outstanding'

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed who would be his two dream signings for Liverpool if he was Reds manager next month. The 23-year-old is thriving again for the Reds this season, scoring a piledriver last week against Newcastle and registering eight assists for the second-placed Reds so far this season. Yet...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter hoping return of Danny Welbeck can inspire Brighton

Brighton boss Graham Potter hopes Danny Welbeck’s return after three months on the sidelines is the catalyst for a turnaround in results following the club’s 11-game winless run in the Premier League Welbeck scored the winner as Brighton moved into the Champions League places with a 2-1 victory over Leicester on September 19 but then suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace eight days later.That necessitated an operation and while Welbeck has been convalescing, the Seagulls sit 13th at Christmas even if they have only lost three times since last prevailing in the top-flight against the Foxes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham suffered bad day at the office in Southampton defeat, says David Moyes

David Moyes admitted West Ham suffered a bad day at the office after they were beaten 3-2 by Southampton.A late header from Jan Bednarek condemned the Hammers to defeat after they had twice hauled themselves level in the Premier League clash at the London Stadium.Southampton took the lead after only eight minutes when Mohamed Elyounoussi finished from the edge of the penalty area.Substitute Michail Antonio equalised before James Ward-Prowse put Saints back in front with a penalty after Craig Dawson brought down Armando Broja.Said Benrahma swept the Hammers level again only for Bednarek to nod in a Ward-Prowse free-kick and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe believes Newcastle have enough to avoid Premier League relegation

Eddie Howe remains convinced that Newcastle have what it will take to preserve their Premier League status this season despite knowing they face an uphill battle to do so.The Magpies’ new head coach took up the reins with the club sitting in 19th place in the table and five points adrift of safety.Seven games into his reign, they have won only once all season and remain one place off the foot of the table with three points separating them from 17th-placed Watford who have two games in hand.Asked if there is enough within the squad to keep the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE

