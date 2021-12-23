ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine's Kids Are So Excited For Christmas in This Rare Photo Shared by Mom

By Sydni Ellis
 3 days ago
Santa is coming! Nobody is more excited than Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine’s kids , Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 3! In a rare photo shared by their mom on Dec. 22, both girls are seen jumping on the bed in excitement.

Prinsloo captioned the post, “The elf is watching…” referencing the Elf on the Shelf who reports kids’ activities back to Santa before Christmas Eve. We know he is telling the big guy that Dusty and Gio are on the nice list — they are just so sweet!

The photo is blurry, probably because the girls are a flurry of excitement with how close it is until Christmas, but you can tell how excited and happy they are. One is even wearing an adorable red-and-green Santa hat.

Other photos in the post shared by Prinsloo include a drawing made by Dusty, a picture of Prinsloo and Levine drinking, a group photo with Santa, a photo of their elf sitting next to tequila, and more. This family is definitely in the holiday spirit!

Fans were quick to comment on the cute post, writing things like “My little elves,” “Cutieess,” and “Elfie is the best invention ever.”

This isn’t the first time the couple has posted an adorable picture of their daughters. In April 2021, Levine posted a now iconic photo of the family of four wearing matching pink tie-dye sundresses .

It’s so refreshing to see the Maroon 5 frontman and Namibian model having such a laidback, fun-loving relationship with their kids! Post more of this content, please!

Read about how Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie, and more celebrity parents co-sleep with their kids.

