Mayflower, AR

I-40 eastbound traffic slowed due to vehicle fire in Mayflower

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

MAYFLOWER, Ark. – A vehicle fire on Interstate 40, one mile east of Mayflower, has caused a delay for drivers Thursday afternoon.

Traffic has been pushed back to the Baker-Willis Parkway exit.

There has also been continued slowing for Westbound traffic as crews extinguish the blaze.

Video provided by Maggie Phillips

