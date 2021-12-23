I-40 eastbound traffic slowed due to vehicle fire in Mayflower
MAYFLOWER, Ark. – A vehicle fire on Interstate 40, one mile east of Mayflower, has caused a delay for drivers Thursday afternoon.
Traffic has been pushed back to the Baker-Willis Parkway exit.
There has also been continued slowing for Westbound traffic as crews extinguish the blaze.
