ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

‘I’m still in here’: Woman trapped in her mind after colonoscopy

By Colleen Marshall, Nexstar Media Wire
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zuoBy_0dUrqLD200

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – “Help me. I am still in here and I still can’t get out.” That was the desperate plea for help – not from a prisoner, but from a Central Ohio woman who was trapped inside her own mind.

It started as an apparent bad reaction to anesthesia from a routine colonoscopy.

But, it was so much more. It touched off a months-long medical nightmare for the woman who was lost, and the husband determined to reach her.

“I was having trouble concentrating,” said Jackie Babcock.

It started as memory and concentration issues after a routine surgery – but here is some of what followed.

“I was starting to get delusional. I didn’t understand what was going on around me. I couldn’t put my thoughts together to say what I wanted to say, and all I kept telling everyone is I am not crazy.”

Joan Didion, peerless prose stylist, dies at 87

Her husband, Richard Babcock, explained: “At this point, I’m thinking it’s still postoperative cognitive dysfunction. But the more it went on, we realized we’ve got delusions, we’ve got hallucinations. She was seeing Santa Claus being pulled by Rudolph and eight [pterodactyls].”

Jackie developed Tourette’s-like symptoms and obsessive-compulsive behaviors.

“I was compelled to read every single sign, every single license plate, every single tractor-trailer. I couldn’t stop.”

Neurologists told them to see a psychiatrist, psychiatrists told them to see a neurologist.

“Then it just all…there was like a blizzard of symptoms. It just all hit at once,” Jackie recalled.

Richard started painstakingly documenting and videotaping his wife’s behaviors. She was often catatonic with just brief moments of lucidity.

NBC4’s Colleen Marshall said, “You’re within your mind, looking out at the world and not able to tell the world I’m here?”

“Yeah,” said Jackie. “It’s just little pieces, bits from your entire life, and your brain is trying frantically to put it into something that makes some kind of sense.”

Passenger who attacked Southwest Airlines flight attendant facing 20 years in prison

Then late one night, as she wandered around the house, she had a brief flash of lucidity and spent what seemed like hours writing a two-line note.

“I finally was able to get out, ‘help me, I’m still in here and I still can’t get out.’ I remember going back to bed that night, just praying that he would find my note,” said Jackie.

Richard joined in: “…and I found it, and at this point, I knew that she was still in there.”

Richard created a Facebook page, asking friends and family if anyone had answers. When someone suggested it might be a form of dementia known as Lewy Body Syndrome, they were told to go to Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center for testing.

“What they are able to see is a reduced uptake in the parietal lobe,” said Jackie.

An OSU doctor finally gave the definitive diagnosis, Lewy Body, an organic brain disease similar to Alzheimer’s. They had a diagnosis and he prescribed medicine that brought Jackie back.

‘Why aren’t you married yet?’: 1 in 3 people dreading awkward holiday conversations with family

“And it was a miracle. It was like waking up from the worst nightmare you can possibly imagine. Sometimes Lewy’s feels like being in solitary confinement, without yourself,” said Jackie. “The thing that I want relatives and caregivers and medical professionals to know, we are in here.”

“Watch our eyes. We are in here and we are trying to get out,” she said.

An estimated one million Americans have Lewy Body Dementia, according to the National Institute of Aging . It’s the second most common form of progressive dementia, after Alzheimer’s. It has no cure and is often misdiagnosed. The Babcocks hope the drug Jackie is taking will continue to hold off her progression.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Didion
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

3 Signs You May Already Have Had COVID-19

COVID-19 can leave long-term effects that people may have missed if they didn’t confirm their original diagnosis with a doctor. We’ve been in the ebb and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020. The disease has disrupted our lives, to the degree where a 2019 world — one without worrying over face masks, travel, and COVID-19 variants — seems almost unthinkable.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonoscopy#Solitary Confinement#Ohio State University#Blizzard#Wcmh#Nbc4
Insider

How to use Benadryl to help your dog with allergies, anxiety, and more

Benadryl is safe to give your dog for allergies, anxiety, motion sickness, and vaccine side effects. Though a typical Benadryl pill is 25 mg, you should only give your dog 0.9-1.8 mg per pound of weight. Make sure that the Benadryl you're giving your dog only contains diphenhydramine. Visit Insider's...
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Unexpected pain being reported as a common symptom

The list of new and surprising side effects that are being experienced upon infection by the Omicron variant has been getting longer by the day. And with the new coronavirus strain parading around as a common cold, it has become even more crucial to be aware of the possible side effects that are being observed by professionals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
geneticliteracyproject.org

Many people experience visions and strange dreams before they die

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Old age. Cancer. A rare disease of the nervous system. Whatever the reason, the fact remains: A life is about...
SCIENCE
Woman's World

Is Your Heart Pounding? Here Are 4 Ways to Quiet Those Flutters

Maybe you’re in the grocery store when you feel it. Or you’re sitting at your computer, drinking coffee. Maybe you’ve just gotten settled in bed when the sensation starts up: that strange fluttering, pounding, or irregular beating in your chest. If you’ve ever experienced heart palpitations – momentarily irregular heartbeats – you know how surprising and uncomfortable they can be.
YOGA
TODAY.com

After girl, 10, dies from online challenge, family warns others

Nyla Anderson, 10, spoke three languages and was an athletic, bright and happy girl. In early December, her mom, Tawainna Anderson went to check on her daughter and found her unconscious. As Nyla spent the next several days in the pediatric intensive care unit, her family became convinced that she...
ACCIDENTS
asapland.com

What Does Ringing in The Ears Mean?

When a person experiences ringing in the ears, it is referred to as tinnitus. The ringing noise can be intermittent or continuous and can vary in its intensity. Most people describe the sound as being similar to that of rushing water or simply hearing “sounds in their head.” Some medical professionals believe this condition generally originates from damage related to loud noises.
HEALTH
womenworking.com

What Is a Silent Stroke, and Are They Dangerous?

You may know some of the signs of a stroke, and for good reason: according to Harvard Health Publishing, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds, and stroke is the third leading cause of death in the country, only beat by heart disease and cancer. But...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
People

These 4 Fla. Siblings Are Among 167,000 Children Orphaned by COVID: 'We Have to Stay Together'

In the apartment she shares with her younger siblings in Boynton Beach, Florida, 24-year-old Jenny Burrows felt enormous relief one recent morning: A judge in the Palm Beach County Family Court approved her petition of legal guardianship for younger siblings Zoe, 15, and Sierra Clarke, 12. The sisters and their brother, Trey, 20 — whose single mom, Cindy Dawkins, died of COVID at age 50 in August — could stay together.
FLORIDA STATE
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Sleep on Your Stomach?

If you asked a room full of people how they like to sleep, you'd probably get a slightly different answer from each person. Some like to sleep on their side, hugging a pillow, while others prefer to stay on their back all night. And you may even meet one or two people who get their best shut-eye facedown.
HEALTH
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
654K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy